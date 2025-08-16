Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Janmashtami celebrated with devotion in Bangladesh

Aug 16, 2025

In Bangladesh, Hindus are celebrating Janmashtami today with great religious fervour. Devotees, especially in Dhaka, took part in processions, prayers, and devotional events to honour Lord Krishna’s birth.

The Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee hosted central celebrations at Dhakeshwari National Temple, featuring prayers, Geeta Joggo, and a procession in the afternoon. Other temples nationwide also marked the day with prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Krishna.

In Dhaka, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) organised a four-day event at Swamibagh Ashram, including Bhagavad Geeta recitations, devotional music, and cultural performances.

As Janmashtami is a public holiday in Bangladesh, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus extended their greetings to the Hindu community. Special programs were also aired on Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh TV, and other channels.

