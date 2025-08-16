Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

China Issues Renewed Warnings for Heavy Rain, Floods, and Geological Disaster Risks

Aug 16, 2025

WEB DESK

China today renewed warnings for heavy rain, floods, and geological disasters. The National Meteorological Centre said, heavy rainfall is expected from today and tomorrow in Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Hebei, Henan, Sichuan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan.

Alert was also issued for mountain torrents in Shandong and Hainan. Another alert was released for geological disaster risks in Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Yunnan and Shaanxi.
Local authorities have been asked to take precautions to reduce risks.

The new warnings come after deadly floods earlier this week in Gansu Province. Mountain torrents there killed 15 people and left 28 missing. Torrential rains hit Yuzhong County on August 7, with rainfall reaching 220 millimetres in less than 24 hours.

