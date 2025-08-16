IBPC Dubai Celebrates India’s 79th Independence Day with Grand Event at Grand Hyatt

WEB DESK

The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai), under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, marked India’s 79th Independence Day at the Grand Hyatt Dubai with over 450 diplomats, business leaders, and professionals in attendance.

In a video message, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said India was a global hub for innovation, while the UAE led in logistics and emerging sectors. He said trade had reached $65 billion in 2024 and grew 34% in the first half of 2025.

Indian Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan said IBPC had united businesses for more than two decades. He noted that trade had already crossed $100 billion and that nearly 90,000 Indian companies were registered in Dubai.

IBPC Chairman Siddharth Balachandran said the council had become a driver of growth, innovation, and community upliftment.

The evening featured cultural performances, food stalls, and a concert by singer Anoop Shankar. Motorsport champion Diana Pundole also shared her story.

IBPC announced new initiatives for 2025-26, including a business delegation to India’s GIFT City, a sustainability program, a leadership Master Class, and wellness projects.

The celebration reinforced IBPC’s role as a bridge between India and the UAE