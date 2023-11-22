इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2023 11:39:12      انڈین آواز

Two Army captains and a jawan killed during anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Published On: By

AGENCIES

In Jammu and Kashmir Four Army personnel, including two captains, were martyred and two others were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a fierce gunfight was going on in the area with the induction of more troops to neutralize two terrorists trapped there. The martyred include two captains, a havildar and a jawan. A major and another jawan also suffered injuries in the encounter and have been shifted to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps of the Army said that based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in the Kalakote area of Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri on Sunday and the contact was established today which led to an intense firefight between the terrorists and security forces. AIR

خبرنامہ

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

بھارت نے اسرائیل-حماس تنازعہ میں شہریوں کی ہلاکت سے بچنے پر زور دیا

وزارتِ خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے ہمیشہ ہی انسانیت پر مبنی ق ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens



Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign



By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List



AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

