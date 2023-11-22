Two Army captains and a jawan killed during anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir

AGENCIES

In Jammu and Kashmir Four Army personnel, including two captains, were martyred and two others were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a fierce gunfight was going on in the area with the induction of more troops to neutralize two terrorists trapped there. The martyred include two captains, a havildar and a jawan. A major and another jawan also suffered injuries in the encounter and have been shifted to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps of the Army said that based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in the Kalakote area of Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri on Sunday and the contact was established today which led to an intense firefight between the terrorists and security forces. AIR