DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for non-compliance of regulations

AMN

Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA on Wednesday imposed a penalty of ten lakh Rupees on Air India for non-compliance of regulations. DGCA carried out inspections at Delhi, Kochi and Bangalore Airports of Scheduled Domestic Operators in the months of May and September this year.

The inspections were carried out to ascertain the discharge of obligations related to facilities provided to the passengers as per provisions laid down in DGCA regulations.

DGCA in a statement said that during the inspections, the officials found that Air India Airlines was not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

Accordingly, a show cause notice was issued to Air India seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations. DGCA said that the airlines did not submit a satisfactory reply.

