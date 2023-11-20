22 fishermen, arrested by the Srilankan Navy released

In Tamil Nadu, 22 fishermen, arrested by the Srilankan Navy, were released today at the behest of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The released fishermen are expected to reach Chennai later in the day.

Earlier today in Rameswaram, Ms Sitharaman was briefed about fishermen’s problems vis a vis Srlankan Navy. The fishermen gave her a memorandum on the prevalent issues of the boats seized by the Srilankan Navy and compensation for 133 boats which are in their custody. On hearing this, Ms Sitaraman immediately called the Deputy High Commissioner in Srilanka and asked him to do the needful urgently. She also spoke to the Srilankan authorities for the release of 22 fishermen.