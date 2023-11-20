इंडियन आवाज़     20 Nov 2023 02:42:51      انڈین آواز

Govt announces five-option evacuation plan to rescue trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel

The Government has announced five-option evacuation plan to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Five options were decided and five different agencies were detailed to carry out these options following the visit of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari to the incident site this morning.

The agencies assigned with different responsibilities are Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL). The Government is keeping constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the labourers trapped inside the tunnel.

The workers are provided food items through 4-inch compressor pipeline and all are said to be safe. NHIDCL is creating another 6-inch pipeline for food and drilling of 39 metre out of 60 metre is complete.

RVNL has started working on another vertical pipeline for supply for essential items.

The NHIDCL will continue to drill from Silkyara end after working safety arrangements. Work of pipeline laying will recommence tomorrow.

The THDC will start work of micro tunnelling from Barkot end.

The SJVNL will do the vertical drilling to rescue the trapped labourers and equipment has been mobilized from Gujarat and Odisha through Railways.

The ONGC has also started the initial work for vertical drilling from Barkot end.

