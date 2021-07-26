Tunisian President sacks PM, suspends parliament after violent protests

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tunisian President, Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister, Hichem Mechichi and suspended parliament, after violent protests broke out across the country. In a televised address yesterday, President announced that he would take charge with help from a new Prime minister until social peace returns to the country.

Thousands of people had demonstrated against the ruling party, Islamist Ennahda party in Tunis and other cities, over the government’s mishandling of Covid-19 pandemic. Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi accused the President of mounting a coup against the revolution and constitution. Ten years ago, the Tunisian revolution ushered in democracy and triggered the Arab Spring revolts across the region.