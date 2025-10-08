Trump threatens to invoke insurrection act

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 9:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump’s warning to invoke the Insurrection Act has intensified a growing legal showdown with Democratic-led cities as hundreds of National Guard troops from Texas prepared to patrol Chicago streets. Trump said he may use the centuries-old law to bypass opposition from local and state leaders.

He called the protests violent and insisted action was needed. However, Critics said, violence is being exaggerated and accuse Trump of politicising the military. Illinois and Chicago filed suit to block the federalisation of troops.

A judge allowed the deployment to continue temporarily while demanding a federal response. In Oregon, another judge blocked Guard deployments to Portland. The confrontation raises questions about presidential power and the role of the military at home.