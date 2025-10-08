The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India backs Afghan Sovereignty & Development at 7th Moscow Format Consultations

Oct 7, 2025

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 9:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has reiterated that a secure, peaceful and stable Afghanistan is vital for its people, regional resilience and global security. The statement came during the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan held in Moscow with participation from India, Russia, China, Iran and Central Asian countries. India was represented by Ambassador Vinay Kumar, who said India supports Afghan independence, peace and socioeconomic growth. The Afghan delegation, led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi, attended as a full member for the first time. Participants expressed opposition to the deployment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan. They also stressed regional cooperation, economic integration and strong counter-terrorism efforts to ensure Afghanistan does not pose threats to its neighbours or global peace.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh plans $2.2b purchase of 20 Chinese J-10 fighter jets

Oct 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Persons facing formal charges to be disqualified from elections: Bangladesh tribunal

Oct 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal launches probe against Hasina’s AL party

Oct 7, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

15 killed as landslide hits bus in Himachal Pradesh, Prez, PM express grief over accident

8 October 2025 12:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Political Tempers Rise in Bihar soon after announcement of elections dates

7 October 2025 11:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar: लगातार चौथे दिन बढ़त पर Sensex-Nifty, आख़िरी घंटे में मुनाफ़ावसूली से सीमित रहा उछाल

7 October 2025 10:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Oct 7: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains for 4th Day; Profit Booking Caps Upside

7 October 2025 10:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments