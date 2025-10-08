India backs Afghan Sovereignty & Development at 7th Moscow Format Consultations

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 9:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has reiterated that a secure, peaceful and stable Afghanistan is vital for its people, regional resilience and global security. The statement came during the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan held in Moscow with participation from India, Russia, China, Iran and Central Asian countries. India was represented by Ambassador Vinay Kumar, who said India supports Afghan independence, peace and socioeconomic growth. The Afghan delegation, led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi, attended as a full member for the first time. Participants expressed opposition to the deployment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan. They also stressed regional cooperation, economic integration and strong counter-terrorism efforts to ensure Afghanistan does not pose threats to its neighbours or global peace.