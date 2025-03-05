Trump slams India’s high tariffs, warns of US retaliation: ‘System is not fair to us’

President Trump’s address also carried a crucial announcement: the imposition of reciprocal tariffs would begin on April 2, aimed at levelling the playing field for American exporters.

In his crucial address to a joint session of Congress, US President Donald Trump made a pointed reference to India as he underscored his administration’s commitment to enforcing reciprocal tariffs on foreign imports.

The mention of India, alongside China and the European Union, during Trump’s rhetoric on trade marks a significant moment in the intensifying trade tensions between the United States and its global counterparts. His remarks spotlighted the idea of “fair trade,” with Trump asserting that India and other nations have long imposed excessive tariffs on American goods, particularly autos, to the detriment of US businesses.

Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with what he described as lopsided trade practices, calling for swift action. “Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn to start using them against those other countries,” Trump declared, reinforcing his “America First” approach. He specifically pointed to India’s high tariff rates, stating, “India charges us tariffs, 100 per cent. The system is not fair to the US, it never was.”

Reciprocal tariffs to take effect in April

President Trump’s address also carried a crucial announcement: the imposition of reciprocal tariffs would begin on April 2, aimed at levelling the playing field for American exporters. Under this new policy, the US plans to impose equivalent tariffs on countries that levy high duties on American goods. Trump explained, “Whatever they tariff us, we will tariff them. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they use non-monetary barriers to keep us out of their market, we will do the same.”

Citing India as an example, Trump said, “India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent.”

Trump repeated his longstanding position that the United States must counter what he sees as inequitable trade policies. He said that his administration would “soon” impose reciprocal tariffs on countries such as India and China, echoing comments he made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington last month.

He said that he had made it clear to PM Modi that India would not be exempt from the new tariff measures. “Nobody can argue with me” on this, he added.

Trump said that beginning April 2, the US will impose tariffs equivalent to those charged by other nations. “Whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them. That’s reciprocal – back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market,” he said.