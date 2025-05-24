Trump signs executive orders to reform U.S. nuclear industry

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders for a reform of the country’s nuclear industry. The administration says it will reduce regulatory barriers and speed up construction of nuclear reactors. The reforms will make it easier for the authorities to approve new nuclear power plant construction. Approvals have usually taken more than 10 years, but Washington has set an 18-month deadline for the final decision. The action aims to prepare for a surge in electricity demand due to growing use of AI and other technologies, including quantum computers. Secretary Douglas James Burgum said the actions related to electricity in the next five years will determine the next 50 years.