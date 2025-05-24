U.S. to Impose Sanctions on Sudan Over Chemical Weapons Use in Civil War

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States is set to impose new sanctions on Sudan following a formal determination that the country used chemical weapons during its ongoing civil war in 2024. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced today that the U.S. has concluded Sudan’s use of chemical weapons, triggering sanctions that will take effect from June 6th. These measures include restrictions on U.S. exports to Sudan and limitations on access to government-backed credit.



The sanctions come as Sudan faces mounting international criticism for its use of chemical weapons and its violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. While Sudan denies the accusations, U.S. officials remain firm in their stance, calling for an end to chemical weapons use.



The U.S. has previously sanctioned both sides in the conflict, and the new measures aim to send a strong message that the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.