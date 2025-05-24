US administration lifts sanctions on Syria following President Trump’s pledge to assist war-torn country

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US administration has taken significant steps to lift sanctions on Syria, following President Donald Trump’s earlier pledge to assist the war-torn country in its recovery efforts. The U.S. Treasury Department issued a general license that clears the way for transactions involving Syria’s interim government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as well as its central bank and state-owned enterprises.

Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act, ensuring that sanctions will not hinder critical investments in Syria’s infrastructure, including electricity, water, energy, and sanitation, while also facilitating humanitarian aid.



In a related development, European Union diplomats have also agreed to lift economic sanctions on Syria, a move aimed at supporting the country’s reconstruction after the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The decision was finalized by EU ambassadors, with a formal announcement expected later today from Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels.