Mohd. Yunus to stay as Chief Adviser of Bangladesh amid speculation over stability of interim government

May 24, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud said that Chief Adviser of the interim Government in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, will remain in the interim government, which is committed to completing its assigned responsibilities. Meanwhile, as per the media reports, members of the interim government’s advisory council held a closed-door meeting today amid ongoing political unrest. The unscheduled meeting began at 12:20 pm in the capital and concluded around 2:20 pm.

The meeting comes amid heightened political tension and growing speculation over the stability and continuity of the interim government.  

