Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran-US nuclear talks made some ‘but not conclusive progress

May 24, 2025
Iran-US nuclear talks made some ‘but not conclusive progress

Iran and the United States have concluded the fifth round of high-stakes nuclear talks in Rome yesterday, without conclusive progress.

A senior Trump administration official said more talks are needed and both sides agreed to meet in the near future.

The official said the talks continue to be constructive and they made further progress but there is still work to be done.

The meeting, which was attended by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, lasted more than two hours.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi after the talks told Iranian state television that the nuclear talks with the US are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings.

Araghchi, however, said Iran and US delegations have completed one of the most professional rounds of negotiations.

Mr Araghchi also thanked Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani, for hosting talks and expressed hope that by creating a clearer understanding of the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the American side, tangible progress can be achieved.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, says Jaishankar in Germany

May 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India condemns Pakistan at UNSC for sponsoring terrorism across borders

May 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

International Yoga Day 2025 Curtain Raiser Held at Sri Lanka’s Oldest Ayurveda University

May 23, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran-US nuclear talks made some ‘but not conclusive progress

24 May 2025 12:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

24 May 2025 11:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Operation Sindoor outreach: Baijayant Jay Panda-led delegation reaches Bahrain

24 May 2025 11:54 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, says Jaishankar in Germany

24 May 2025 11:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!