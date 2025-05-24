Iran-US nuclear talks made some ‘but not conclusive progress

Iran and the United States have concluded the fifth round of high-stakes nuclear talks in Rome yesterday, without conclusive progress.

A senior Trump administration official said more talks are needed and both sides agreed to meet in the near future.

The official said the talks continue to be constructive and they made further progress but there is still work to be done.

The meeting, which was attended by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, lasted more than two hours.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi after the talks told Iranian state television that the nuclear talks with the US are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings.

Araghchi, however, said Iran and US delegations have completed one of the most professional rounds of negotiations.

Mr Araghchi also thanked Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani, for hosting talks and expressed hope that by creating a clearer understanding of the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the American side, tangible progress can be achieved.