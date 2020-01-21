Trump Repeats Offer To “Help” On Kashmir Ahead Of Talks With Imran Khan

AMN / Davos

US President Donald Trump again repeated his offer to “help” on Kashmir today, ahead of talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

Addressing the media with Imran Khan at his side, President Trump said, “We are talking about Kashmir and in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India and if we can help – we certainly will be helping. We’ve been following that and watching it very very closely”.

Despite a series of refusals from New Delhi, this was President Trump’s fourth such offer since August last year, when the government scrapped the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted under the Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.