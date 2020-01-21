Iran threatens to quit nuclear treaty over Europe dispute

WEB DESK

Iran said today that it will consider withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if a dispute over its atomic programme goes before the United Nations Security Council. Britain, France and Germany launched a process last week charging Iran with failing to observe the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has accused the three European Union member states of inaction over sanctions the United States reimposed on it after unilaterally withdrawing from the landmark accord in 2018.

In a statement Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, the European move has no legal basis and if they take further measures, Iran’s withdrawal from the NPT will be considered. Since the US pullout, Iran has progressively rolled back its commitments to the accord.