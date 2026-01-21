Trump refuses to attend emergency G7 meeting proposed by French President Macron

Last Updated on January 21, 2026 1:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

US President Donald Trump has refused to attend an emergency G7 meeting proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron amid rising tensions over Washington’s push to acquire Greenland.

Speaking at a White House briefing marking one year of his second term, Trump said he would not attend the meeting because he believed Mr Macron’s leadership role in his country was coming to an end.

Earlier, Macron had invited Trump to Paris for a G7 meeting after the World Economic Forum in Davos and suggested talks involving Ukraine, Denmark, Syria, and Russia. He also said he did not understand Trump’s stance on Greenland, while noting cooperation with the US on Syria and Iran.

Trump said he already has meetings planned in Davos, including discussions with people directly involved in Greenland. He also criticised NATO, claiming it treats the US unfairly and questioning whether allies would defend America if needed.

Macron has strongly criticised US trade policies at the World Economic Forum, accusing Washington of using tariffs to weaken Europe and warning of growing global instability and a shift toward autocracy. The White House highlighted Trump’s first year back in office as a major success, citing domestic reforms and international achievements in a statement marking 365 wins in 365 days.