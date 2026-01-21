Jaishankar holds talks with Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno in New Delhi

Last Updated on January 21, 2026 2:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar has said that it is more imperative than ever for nations to collaborate on shared challenges, particularly in combating terrorism.

Dr Jaishankar made these remarks during the opening session of talks with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares Bueno, in New Delhi today. He said that both India and Spain are victims of terrorism. He also stressed that the global order is undergoing a profound transformation and the world must adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Dr Jaishankar said that India will host the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi next month. He highlighted that India’s approach to AI is human-centric, inclusive, and focused on responsible and ethical values, which closely align with Europe’s approach. The Minister said that India and Spain have designated 2026 as a Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI. He expressed confidence that the Dual Year will encourage greater institutional and industry-led collaboration between the two countries.

The External Affairs Minister said that both India and Spain are marking 70 years of diplomatic relations this year. He said that both countries are enjoying a warm and friendly relation rooted in shared democratic values and respect for multilateralism and rule-based order.