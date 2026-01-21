The Indian Awaaz

Japanese court sentences Tetsuya Yamagami to life imprisonment for assassination of Shinzo Abe

A Japanese court has sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami to life imprisonment for the 2022 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Yamagami admitted that he shot Abe during an election campaign speech in Nara. Yamagami was arrested at the scene and was found to have used a homemade gun. Police later recovered similar weapons from his apartment. Shinzo Abe was shot from behind at close range shortly after he began speaking. He was airlifted to the hospital but died despite emergency treatment.

