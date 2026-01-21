The Indian Awaaz

Greenland not natural part of Denmark says Russian Foreign Minister

Jan 21, 2026

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Greenland is not a natural part of Denmark, calling it a legacy of colonialism that violates the spirit of the UN Charter. Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Mr Lavrov said Greenland was historically a colony of Norway and Denmark. It only became an associated territory of Denmark in the mid-20th century. 

Mr Lavrov said the United Nations lists 17 territories that remain dependent on ruling powers and cited examples involving France and the United Kingdom. The remarks are significant, as Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council with veto power. US President Donald Trump has promised to steadily increase tariffs on European countries that have opposed his move to acquire Greenland, escalating a dispute over the semi-autonomous Danish territory. 

