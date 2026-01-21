The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Spain: 1 killed, 14 injured in commuter train crash

Jan 21, 2026

Last Updated on January 21, 2026 1:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ NEWS DESK

A commuter train crashed near Barcelona after a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks, killing one person and injuring 14 others, Spanish regional authorities said. Three of the injured are in serious condition.

The accident happened near the town of Gelida, near Barcelona. Emergency services sent 11 ambulances to the scene. Railway operator ADIF said heavy rainfall likely caused the wall to collapse.

The crash came just two days after another train accident in southern Spain killed at least 42 people and injured dozens more. Emergency crews are still searching the wreckage from that earlier crash as Spain observes three days of national mourning.

Health officials in Andalusia said the death toll from Sunday’s accident rose after another body was found. Thirty-nine people remain hospitalised, while 83 others were treated and released.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar holds talks with Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno in New Delhi

Jan 21, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump refuses to attend emergency G7 meeting proposed by French President Macron

Jan 21, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japanese court sentences Tetsuya Yamagami to life imprisonment for assassination of Shinzo Abe

Jan 21, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

वायु सेना प्रमुख ने सशक्त सैन्य शक्ति और उसके उपयोग के लिए इच्छाशक्ति की आवश्यकता पर दिया बल

21 January 2026 3:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

दुनिया भारत को नवाचार के प्रमुख केन्‍द्र के रूप में देखती है: अश्विनी वैष्णव

21 January 2026 2:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अटल पेंशन योजना को 2030-31 तक जारी रखने को मिली मंत्रिमंडल की मंजूरी

21 January 2026 2:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar holds talks with Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno in New Delhi

21 January 2026 2:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments