Spain: 1 killed, 14 injured in commuter train crash

A commuter train crashed near Barcelona after a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks, killing one person and injuring 14 others, Spanish regional authorities said. Three of the injured are in serious condition.

The accident happened near the town of Gelida, near Barcelona. Emergency services sent 11 ambulances to the scene. Railway operator ADIF said heavy rainfall likely caused the wall to collapse.

The crash came just two days after another train accident in southern Spain killed at least 42 people and injured dozens more. Emergency crews are still searching the wreckage from that earlier crash as Spain observes three days of national mourning.

Health officials in Andalusia said the death toll from Sunday’s accident rose after another body was found. Thirty-nine people remain hospitalised, while 83 others were treated and released.