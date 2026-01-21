The Indian Awaaz

US seizes 7th oil tanker linked to Venezuela

Jan 21, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

The U.S. military has seized a seventh oil tanker connected to Venezuela as part of efforts by the Trump administration to control Venezuelan oil exports.

According to U.S. Southern Command, the Motor Vessel Sagitta was taken without any conflict. The ship was operating in violation of a U.S.-declared quarantine on sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean. The tanker is registered in Liberia and owned by a company in Hong Kong. It had been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury and reportedly carried Venezuelan oil.

A video released by U.S. forces showed the Sagitta at sea, but unlike previous seizures, it did not show troops boarding the ship. President Trump said the U.S. has already taken millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil and is selling it on the open market to help lower oil prices.

