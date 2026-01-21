UAE accepts US invitation to join Board of Peace for Gaza

Last Updated on January 21, 2026 1:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ NEWS DESK

The United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has accepted the US invitation to join the newly established Board of Peace for Gaza.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE will join the new Board of Peace for Gaza, emphasising the country’s support for Trump’s 20-point peace plan and its commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people.

Trump has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the board. The initiative aims to promote stability, oversee reconstruction, and attract investment in Gaza after the conflict.

According to a White House statement, the proposed Executive Board members will oversee portfolios critical to Gaza’s stabilisation and long-term success. These include governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation in Gaza. Countries contributing 1 billion US Dollars will secure permanent board seats, while others can participate for three years.