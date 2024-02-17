Trump ordered to pay $ 355 million in New York civil fraud case

file photo

New York judge on Friday ordered former US President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization to pay a fine of nearly 355 million US dollars in a civil fraud case.

According to the 90-page judgement, Trump has been barred from acting as a company director in New York state for three years. His sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, have also asked to pay a fine of 4 million US dollars each. They have been barred from serving as directors for two years.

Donald Trump and his two adult sons had already been found liable for illegally increasing the value of their properties by hundreds of millions of dollars in a trial that ended in January. However, Trump and his sons have denied any wrongdoing.