Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships, 1 balloon around nation

WEB DESK

Taiwan has detected seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval ships, and one balloon around the country in the last 24 hours. Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan said that seven People’s Liberation Army (PLA) fighter planes had been spotted in the Taiwan Strait.

However, there was no indication that anyone had entered the air defence identification zone (ADIZ) or crossed the median line. In addition, the ministry stated a Chinese balloon was spotted in the ADIZ on Friday, 144 northwest of Keelung City. The ministry stated that it was monitoring the situation using its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance apparatus. In response to the incursions, Taiwan scrambled combat patrol planes, launched navy ships, and deployed land-based air defence missile systems. Thus far in February, the ministry has spotted 123 Chinese military planes and 77 naval vessels around the country.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

