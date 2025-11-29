The Indian Awaaz

Trump Declares Venezuelan Airspace Fully Closed

Nov 29, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump today declared that airspace over and around Venezuela should be treated as fully closed, as Washington intensifies pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. Trump posted the message on social media, while Venezuelan authorities did not issue an immediate response.

The U.S. Defense Department also declined to comment. American counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean have been expanding for months, supported by a growing military presence. Trump told service members this week that land operations targeting suspected Venezuelan traffickers could begin soon. The U.S. aviation regulator recently warned airlines of rising security risks, prompting Venezuela to revoke operating rights for several carriers.

