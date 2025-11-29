Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv, Leaving 3 Dead & Dozens Injured

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three people were killed and 29 others injured in a wave of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s capital city Kiev overnight.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said the overnight attack had hit power facilities in Kyiv and five other Ukrainian regions. More ⁠than 500,000 of the households in the capital are currently without electricity.

On the other hand, Falling drone debris sparked a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, today. Russian authorities said the fire at the Afipsky refinery caused by falling debris from a downed Ukrainian drone has now been extinguished.

A local taskforce reported that some technical equipment was damaged, but there were no injuries. The Russian Defence Ministry said that air defence units had intercepted and destroyed 103 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, including 11 over the Krasnodar region.