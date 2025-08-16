Trump and Putin in Alaska for high-stakes summit

US President Donald Trump greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

File photo

AMN / WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, for a pivotal meeting aimed at addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine. What was initially expected to be a one-on-one session has evolved into a broader discussion involving senior advisers from both sides.

According to the White House, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will now be accompanying Trump in the talks. The shift indicates a more structured and possibly strategic engagement, as the global spotlight turns toward Anchorage.

Speaking to reporters en route, President Trump clarified that his primary objective is to encourage Putin to return to the negotiating table. “This is not about cutting a deal for Ukraine — it’s about re-engaging diplomacy,” Trump stated. He also refrained from committing to any security guarantees for Kyiv, suggesting that such terms are premature at this stage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been excluded from the talks, a move that has raised eyebrows in Kyiv. In a public statement, Zelensky said Ukraine would be “counting on America” and remains hopeful about a future role in the process. Trump hinted that, if today’s meeting goes well, a three-way summit involving Zelensky could be organized in the near future.

The high-stakes encounter marks a significant moment in the diplomatic landscape, as the world watches to see whether this U.S.-Russia dialogue could lay the groundwork for future peace negotiations — or deepen existing divides.