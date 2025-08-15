Sri Lanka: HCI in Colombo echoed by Kavita Krishnamurthy’s songs 

Acclaimed Bollywood singer Kavita Krishnamurthy and renowned violinist and Padma Vibhushan awardee L Subramaniam enthralled the audience at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in a musical concert “Bollywood and Beyond”. Audiences were treated to famous songs including Hawa Hawai, Dola Re, Nimbooda and I love my India and compositions of L Subramaniam. Held as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the concert was organised by High Commission of India, Colombo in collaboration with Siddhi Vinayak Cine Arts.

The concert was attended by Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickremaratne as well as several ministers of the Sri Lankan government, apart from members of Indian community and friends of India.