Trump administration fires head of Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse

Aug 23, 2025

WEB DESK

The Trump administration has fired the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, along with two other senior military commanders, in the latest move to purge the U.S. intelligence community and install President Trump’s loyalists in top positions. Two other military leaders include Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, the chief of the Navy Reserve, and Rear Adm. Milton Sands, a Navy SEAL officer who oversaw the Naval Special Warfare Command.

Kruse’s firing follows a preliminary assessment from the DIA in June that concluded that US military strikes against three of Iran’s main nuclear sites did not demolish them as President Trump had claimed, but only resulted in setting the Iranian nuclear program back by several months. That prompted a strong pushback from the Trump Administration and subsequent intelligence findings by the Defense Department and CIA that the damage was more significant.

