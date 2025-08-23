Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Aug 23, 2025
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe remanded in custody till Aug 26

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been remanded in custody till the 26th of this month over allegations of misusing public funds during a private trip to the UK in 2023. Akashvani correspondent reports that Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been remanded until August 26 on charges of misusing public funds.

The 76-year-old was arrested after questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department and produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. His bail plea, citing health issues and his wife’s cancer treatment, was rejected. The case relates to a 2023 London trip for his wife’s PhD graduation, where investigators allege nearly 50,000 dollars in state funds were spent without an official purpose. Wickremesinghe has been moved to Welikada Prison, while heavy security was deployed around the court amid protests by his supporters.

