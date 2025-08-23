Pakistan Reiterates Willingness for Comprehensive Talks with India

Agencies / Web Desk

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday reaffirmed Islamabad’s readiness for comprehensive dialogue with India, while underscoring that Kashmir remains central to any negotiations. Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Dar stressed that Pakistan seeks peace but will not accept talks limited to a single agenda.

He made clear that Pakistan is open to dialogue at a neutral venue but only if all disputes, especially Kashmir, are on the table. Meanwhile, Dar dismissed speculation of an upcoming visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, clarifying no such trip is planned.

The statement comes months after the deadly Pahalgam attack triggered the fiercest clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

While Washington credited President Donald Trump’s intervention for the truce, India rejected claims of US mediation. Pakistan, however, acknowledged Trump’s role and has even recommended him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Dar confirmed that the initial de-escalation request came from New Delhi via Washington, stressing Pakistan “never wanted war.”