Tripura’s first incubation and innovation hub inaugurated in Hapania, Agartala

Tripura’s first premier incubation and innovation hub, “T-Nest” (Tripura: Nurturing Entrepreneurship and Startups), has been inaugurated today in Hapania, Agartala. The initiative aims to strengthen the startup ecosystem and promote entrepreneurship across the State. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha formally launched the hub under the Tripura State Innovation Mission in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Dr. Singh said that the Northeastern region is rapidly emerging as one of the key drivers of India’s future growth. He noted that under the special initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rail, road, and air connectivity in the Northeast has significantly improved in recent years, contributing to increased trade and tourism.

T-Nest will serve as a central platform connecting government, educational institutions, industry, and investors to promote startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Tripura. On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed with T-Hub to provide national-level support and collaboration.