UP govt signs MoUs worth Rs 90,000 crore with various Japanese companies

Feb 27, 2026

AMN

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed MoUs worth 90 thousand crore rupees with various Japanese companies. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a two-day visit to Japan with the aim of inviting maximum investment for the state. Addressing the media in Japan, the Chief Minister said that due to transparent policies, better law and order and strong infrastructure, investors’ trust has increased in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the partnership between the two countries will prove to be a milestone in the direction of making the region a 1 trillion dollar economy. The Chief Minister visited the state-of-the-art hydrogen power plant in Yamanashi province today.

Meanwhile, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding with Yamanashi province regarding green hydrogen technology. Under this agreement, students of higher technical institutes of Uttar Pradesh will be given high-level training in Japan.

