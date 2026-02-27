Final Trade Feb 26: Markets Close Mixed as Pharma, PSU Banks Outperform

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian equity benchmarks closed Thursday’s choppy session on a mixed note, as gains in healthcare and PSU banking counters offset weakness in media and FMCG stocks.

The Nifty 50 inched up 14.05 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 25,496.55. In contrast, the BSE Sensex slipped 27.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 82,248.61, reflecting the cautious undertone that prevailed in the latter half of the trade.

Market analysts said the Nifty continues to trade in a narrow band, indicating consolidation at higher levels. A decisive breakout above the 25,700 mark, supported by robust volumes, would be required to trigger a fresh uptrend. On the downside, the 25,400 level is seen as immediate support, with selective buying likely to emerge on dips as long as this threshold holds.

Among Sensex constituents, Trent emerged as the top laggard, declining 1.61 per cent. Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints also closed in the red.

On the gaining side, Bharat Electronics Limited led advances during intraday trade. Buying interest was also visible in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Adani Ports & SEZ, Maruti Suzuki India and Bharti Airtel.

The broader market trend was mixed. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.58 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 ended nearly unchanged, slipping just 0.01 per cent.

Sector-wise, healthcare counters outperformed. The Nifty Healthcare climbed 1.24 per cent and the Nifty Pharma gained 1.08 per cent, reflecting sustained buying interest in defensive plays. PSU bank stocks also witnessed steady accumulation through the session.

However, media and FMCG shares remained under pressure. The Nifty Media declined 0.68 per cent, while the Nifty FMCG edged lower by 0.16 per cent.

Institutional flows remained supportive. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers to the tune of ₹3,024.50 crore on February 25, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also extended their buying streak, picking up equities worth ₹3,639.97 crore.

Traders noted that although positive global cues lent early support, profit-booking at higher levels capped gains, resulting in a range-bound close for the key indices.