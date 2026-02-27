Centre approves Rs 797 crore green hydrogen jetty at Paradip Port

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 12:32 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

ADITYA RAJ DAS

The UNION Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has approved the development of a jetty with allied facilities for handling green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo at Paradip Port at an estimated cost of over 797 crore rupees. The project will be implemented by the Paradip Port Authority on a build-operate-transfer basis.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that the project will not only enhance cargo capacity but also catalyse investment, generate employment and create a robust green energy ecosystem in Eastern India. The Ministry informed that the facility will also include provisions for handling other liquid cargo to ensure optimal utilisation during the initial growth phase of the green hydrogen sector and to diversify Paradip Port’s cargo profile.

The Ministry added that the project is aligned with the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission and is expected to support investments in green energy infrastructure in Odisha while strengthening port-based logistics for clean energy commodities. Meanwhile, the proposed jetty will incorporate specialised infrastructure and advanced safety systems for handling and storing green energy derivatives and other liquid cargo, supporting the development of an integrated green hydrogen ecosystem around Paradip Port.