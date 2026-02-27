India and Israel ink multiple MoUs in different areas

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 12:27 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

India and Israel on Thursday signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in different areas, including cultural exchange, geophysical exploration, fisheries and aquaculture, UPI and advancing education through the use of Artificial Intelligence. The MoUs were exchanged after the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

In his press statement, Mr Modi said the India-Israel relationship is founded on the strong bedrock of deep trust, shared democratic values, and profound human sensitivities. He said the bond has stood the test of every trial of time. The Prime Minister said today both sides have taken the historic decision to elevate the time-tested partnership to the status of a Special Strategic Partnership.

He said that nine years ago, he had the privilege of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. Mr Modi said stepping once again onto the historic land of Israel is a moment of pride and emotion for him. He said, today, both sides have decided to establish the Critical and Emerging Technologies Partnership. The Prime Minister said, this will give new momentum to cooperation in areas such as AI, Quantum, and Critical Minerals.

He informed that an agreement has been reached for the use of UPI in Israel. Mr Modi said, India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. He said, in any form, in any expression, terrorism cannot be accepted. The Prime Minister said, India and Israel have stood shoulder to shoulder in opposing terrorism and its supporters, and both will continue to do so.

He said India’s stance is clear that Humanity must never become a victim of conflict. Mr Modi said that a path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan, and India has fully supported these efforts. He said, in the future as well, India will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries.

Mr Netanyahu said, Israel and India are bent on innovation. He said both nations are proud ancient civilisations and very proud of their past, but absolutely determined to seize the future and both countries can do it better together.