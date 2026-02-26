West Bengal: Multiple Passport Seva Kendras attached to Post offices receive bomb threats

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 10:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Multiple Passport Seva Kendras attached to Post offices in West Bengal received threat emails informing them of bombs today. Passport Seva Kendras of Cooch Behar, Bankura and other districts received such mails today. The concerned office premises have been made vacant, and the police have taken all necessary measures.

This followed after judicial courts in West Bengal received emails informing of the placement of bombs at the court premises on Tuesday and Wednesday. Police had found no bomb. Necessary investigation is being conducted.