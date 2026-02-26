The Indian Awaaz

Union Minister Murugan inaugurates 10 kW FM relay transmitter of Akashvani at Shivamogga in Karnataka

Feb 26, 2026

Feb 26, 2026

AMN

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan inaugurated a 10 kW FM relay transmitter of Akashvani at Shivamogga, describing it as a major step toward strengthening public broadcasting in Karnataka.

He said the initiative reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure development reaches the last person in the queue. The new transmitter is expected to benefit people in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi by expanding access to government welfare information, educational content and cultural programmes.

Highlighting modernisation efforts, the Minister said the Centre has allocated nearly 2,500 crore rupees under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development scheme. He noted that Akashvani has launched new audio-visual services such as podcasts and originals, intending to transform All India Radio into a stronger FM and digital platform under Prasar Bharati.

He also announced the replacement of six old transmitters in Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Dharwad, and the sanction of a visual radio setup in Bengaluru. A pilot project to install radio sets in public parks has also been proposed.

Emphasising the growth of the creative economy, he said the government is promoting the orange economy concept, organising national-level broadcasting events and setting up creative labs in 15,000 schools to nurture young creators.

Raghavendra B Y, MP of Shimoga, Rajeev Kumar Jain, DG, Akashvani and other regional MLAs and MLCs were present on the occasion.

