To understand Sangh, one must see it from within: RSS chief

Feb 27, 2026

AMN Pathankot

The Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dr. Mohan Rao Bhagwat has said, to understand the Sangh, one must see it from within adding that misunderstandings are natural when viewed from outside. He said that the Sangh works for Bharat and doesn’t need power or popularity nor aspires for authority or fame. Dr. Bhagwat, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, addressed ‘Seva Mukt Sena Adhikari Goshthi’ at Pathankot yesterday.

He interacted with retired military officers of all ranks. He said the Indian Army is a great example of unity in diversity and the same spirit should be strengthened in society as well. Dr. Bhagwat also said, those individuals and institutions who are engaged in works of national interest, should be cooperated by all of us. Dr Bhagwat said, merely protecting borders is not enough. Social cohesion, economic strength and cultural self-confidence are also equally important.

He spoke on social harmony, civic duty, environmental protection, family values, indigenous and national security as well. A special exhibition on the history of ‘Vande Mataram’, its protocol related to singing, was also put up. An inspiring enclosure of Param Vir Chakra awardees of the three services was also part of the exhibition.

