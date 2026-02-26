The Indian Awaaz

J&K authorities order reopening of 40km long stretch of historic Mughal Road for vehicular traffic

Feb 26, 2026

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have ordered the reopening of the 40-kilometre-long stretch of historic Mughal Road from Shopian to Peer Ki Gali for vehicular traffic from tomorrow, providing a major connectivity boost between the Kashmir Valley and the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Akashvani Correspondent reports that the resumption of traffic is subject to fair weather conditions and any unforeseen eventualities. Commuters have been directed to strictly follow the advisory issued by the traffic police.

The Officer Commanding of the 52 RCC (GREF), BRO, has been directed to keep men and machinery deployed along the stretch to deal with any roadblocks caused by landslides, avalanches, or shooting stones, ensuring smooth passage for vehicles. Meanwhile, the SSP, Shopian, ARTO Shopian, and the Deputy SP Traffic have been tasked with deploying adequate personnel to ensure strict compliance with the order in letter and spirit. The Mughal Road remains closed during the winter months due to heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions.

