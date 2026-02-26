The Indian Awaaz

Jammu & Kashmir Police Deploy ‘Snow Leopard’ at Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg

Feb 26, 2026

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 10:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Indian Army, JK Police, and CRPF personnel rush towards the site where an encounter breaks out between security forces and militants at Check Kreeri Pattan in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on September 14, 2024. Three militants are killed in the encounter so far. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have unveiled a newly formed elite squad named ‘Snow Leopard’. It is a specialised high-altitude unit designed for extreme terrain and mountain security challenges to conduct anti-terror operations in the Union Territory. The squad has made an operational debut after being deployed at the ongoing Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg at heights of nearly 14,000 feet.

The squad comprises over 100 personnel, mainly drawn from the Special Operations Group of J&K Police. Trained to operate in minus 20 degrees Celsius, low-oxygen conditions, dense forests and avalanche-prone areas, the unit is also equipped for disaster response, including avalanches and landslides. The Snow Leopard squad can be deployed anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir for high-altitude operations.

