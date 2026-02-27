Maharashtra: 93,940 women gone missing in over past 2 year

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 12:18 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Maharashtra’s home department has informed the State Legislative Assembly that 93,940 women had gone missing from the state over the past two years, of whom 67,458 or 71.8 per cent had been traced or had returned home.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home Department, informed in a written reply that the number of minor girls who were reported missing during the same period was 23,429, of whom over 80 per cent had been traced.