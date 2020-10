AMN

In Tripura, 223 fresh COVID cases were registered for and 327 patients were discharged after recovery in the past 24 hours. Also, two patients were reported to have expired taking the total death toll to 310 in corona virus infection.

The state Covid-19 bulletin reports that the total number of infected people rose to 27,982. Officials said that so far 23,778 patients have recovered while 3868 patients are undergoing treatment. In the state, the recovery rate has further improved to 85.05%.