Tri-Services Exercise ‘Trishul’ going on to Enhance Joint Operational Readiness

Nov 2, 2025

File Photo

Tri-Services Exercise – Trishul is being conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, and will continue till 13th of this month.

The India Ministry of Defence in a statement said, the exercise aims to achieve validation and synchronisation of operational procedures across the three Services, enabling joint effect-based operations in multi-domain environments. It will feature large scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside comprehensive maritime operations including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea.

The Ministry highlighted that the exercise will also validate joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Electronic Warfare and Cyber Warfare plans and will include Indian Navy carrier operations conducted jointly with shore-based assets of the Indian Air Force.

