Defence will remain as the major pillar of India-US relations: Rajnath Singh

Ink 10-year framework for US-India major defence partnership

ANDALIB AKHTER

India’s Defence Minister Mr Rajnath Singh has said that Defence Will Remain a Major Pillar of India-US Relations. Rajnath Singh said after meeting US Secretary of War Mr. Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, today.

According to Defence ministry the meeting marked a significant step forward in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States, with both sides reaffirming that defence cooperation will continue to remain the cornerstone of bilateral relations.

During the talks, the two leaders appreciated the continuing momentum in defence collaboration and reiterated their shared commitment to building upon the comprehensive partnership. They reviewed ongoing defence industry projects, technology cooperation, and regional security challenges, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Following the discussions, both sides signed the Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership (2025) — a landmark document that provides a unified vision for the next decade of cooperation. The framework aims to deepen industrial, technological, and operational collaboration, setting a new direction for joint defence initiatives.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the framework would “provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US defence relationship,” adding that “defence will remain the major pillar of our bilateral relations.” He underlined that the growing strategic convergence between the two nations is crucial for ensuring a “free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.”

Mr. Hegseth, in his message, described the framework as a key advancement in regional stability and deterrence, stating that “our defence ties have never been stronger.”

India and the US continue to expand their partnership through joint military exercises, defence technology collaborations, and coordination with regional and global partners — reinforcing a shared commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

