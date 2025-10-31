Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Highlights Traditional Rivalries and Proxy Wars as Major Threats

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 4:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said that traditional rivalries, terrorism, and proxy wars, along with disinformation campaigns, pose major threats today. Addressing the Young Leaders Forum to Empower Youth for National Security in New Delhi today, the Army Chief said that warfare is increasingly becoming non-kinetic and non-contact.

He stressed that in this era of multi-domain challenges, national security and nation-building are inseparable. He added that the globally connected and socially aware Gen Z stands at the centre of this new battlespace.