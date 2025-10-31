The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE AMN

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Highlights Traditional Rivalries and Proxy Wars as Major Threats

Oct 31, 2025

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 4:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said that traditional rivalries, terrorism, and proxy wars, along with disinformation campaigns, pose major threats today. Addressing the Young Leaders Forum to Empower Youth for National Security in New Delhi today, the Army Chief said that warfare is increasingly becoming non-kinetic and non-contact.

He stressed that in this era of multi-domain challenges, national security and nation-building are inseparable. He added that the globally connected and socially aware Gen Z stands at the centre of this new battlespace.

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Maritime Security Central to India-ASEAN Partnership: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Oct 31, 2025
TOP AWAAZ AMN DEFENCE

Defence will remain as the major pillar of India-US relations: Rajnath Singh

Oct 31, 2025
TOP AWAAZ AMN

PM pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary

Oct 31, 2025

You missed

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Maritime Security Central to India-ASEAN Partnership: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

31 October 2025 5:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ AMN DEFENCE

Defence will remain as the major pillar of India-US relations: Rajnath Singh

31 October 2025 4:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE AMN

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Highlights Traditional Rivalries and Proxy Wars as Major Threats

31 October 2025 4:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ AMN

PM pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary

31 October 2025 4:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments