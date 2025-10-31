PM pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 4:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Kevadia, in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in Kevadia, Gujarat, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In his address, the Prime Minister urged citizens to uphold the spirit of unity and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to remove every infiltrator residing in India, linking national security with the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Prime Minister said that since 2014, the government has delivered a decisive and powerful blow to Naxalism and Maoist terrorism. He said that before 2014, nearly a hundred districts across the country were affected by Maoist activities, but today that number has come down to just eleven. He further noted that only three districts remain seriously impacted by Naxalism.

The Prime Minister highlighted the nationwide participation in the unity oath taken by crores of people, reaffirming the collective resolve to strengthen national unity. He emphasised that every citizen must reject any thought or action that weakens the fabric of the nation, calling it the need of the hour. He said that after Independence, Sardar Patel achieved the seemingly impossible by uniting over 550 princely states, embodying the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Highlighting India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, Mr Modi said that the Dwadash Jyotirlingas, Shaktipeeths, and Char Dhams embody the life force of the nation, binding people across regions and faiths. He lauded the country’s linguistic diversity, calling it one of India’s greatest strengths. Calling languages symbols of unity, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting and conserving all Indian languages.

The Prime Minister also underlined the government’s achievements in bias-free development and poverty alleviation, stating that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past decade. He credited transparent governance, infrastructure expansion, and corruption-free policies for connecting people’s hearts across the nation.

Mr Modi urged every citizen to make unity the mantra of national strength and remember Sardar Patel’s vision and work together for a strong, developed, and united India.

The PM also witnessed the grand Ekta Diwas Parade that featured contingents from the BSF, CRPF, and various state police forces and ten vibrant tableaux, reflecting the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’. Spectacular air show by the prestigious ‘Surya Kiran’ team of the Indian Air Force, which displayed the valour and courage of the tricolour in the sky.